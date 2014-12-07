South Panola wins 6A State Championship - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

South Panola wins 6A State Championship

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The South Panola Tigers win the 6A GridIron State Championship game in overtime 27 to 21 against Oak Grove Warriors in Starkville.

Cam Myers threw an interception on Oak Grove's first possession in overtime. South Panola scored on their first possession to win the state championship title. 

The game went into overtime after Oak Grove scored a touchdown, and ran for two points, tying the game 21 to 21.

