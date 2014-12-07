NFHS unable to offer live coverage of Oak Grove game

The National Federation of State High School Associations will not be offering live coverage of the Oak Grove and South Panola GridIron Championship game at 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Consequently, WDAM will not be able to provide the game on Bounce 7.3.

“The MS State master control that we're using to produce the games is not available due to another commitment,” said Michael White, Vice President of Production and Programming for the NFHS Network.

The Oak Grove vs. South Panola game was originally scheduled for Friday evening but was delayed due to a power outage at the Starkville stadium and later postponed due to heavy rain.

According to White, the network is trying to provide a two camera live web-stream for the game on the NFHS website.

White said this situation is less than ideal and he apologizes for any inconveniences that this causes.

WDAM does have a sports crew at this afternoon's game and will providing highlights during Sunday night's news program.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.