RECIPE: Creamy Garlic Mushrooms

Creamy Garlic Mushrooms Photo Credit LoveFoodies
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Do you need a side dish for dinner? Try this recipe from LoveFoodies for something new. 


Ingredients

8 oz or 225 g whole white mushrooms

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of Cream Cheese. (you can also use low fat variety)

1 teaspoon of fresh or dry herbs, such as tarragon, basil, parsley

salt & pepper

1 teaspoon of Olive Oil

Instructions:

1. Heat a pan with a teaspoon of oil and add the mushrooms and garlic on medium heat. Stir and toss until soft. Then add the cream cheese and combine. Add the herbs and taste, season to your taste with salt and pepper. 

2. Serve straight from the pan, or you can transfer to an oven dish and place in the oven (covered) to keep warm until you are ready to serve.

