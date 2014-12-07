RECIPE: Creamy Garlic Mushrooms

Do you need a side dish for dinner? Try this recipe from LoveFoodies for something new.Ingredients8 oz or 225 g whole white mushrooms2 cloves of garlic, minced2 tablespoons of Cream Cheese. (you can also use low fat variety)1 teaspoon of fresh or dry herbs, such as tarragon, basil, parsleysalt & pepper1 teaspoon of Olive OilInstructions:1. Heat a pan with a teaspoon of oil and add the mushrooms and garlic on medium heat. Stir and toss until soft. Then add the cream cheese and combine. Add the herbs and taste, season to your taste with salt and pepper.2. Serve straight from the pan, or you can transfer to an oven dish and place in the oven (covered) to keep warm until you are ready to serve.