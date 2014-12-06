Fall 2014 Senior Show to Feature Final Projects in Painting and Sculpture

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi fall 2014 Senior Show in Painting and Sculpture Exhibit, which showcases senior works, will remain up and running in the Gallery of Art and Design in the George Hurst Building until Dec. 12. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

Seniors featured in the show are Rachel Loyocono Williams of Covington, La., Kelsey Wishik of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Matthew Scott of Hattiesburg. Their work is in drawing, sculpture and painting.

Art and Design faculty are pleased to see the hard work of students and are proud to celebrate their success. “We look forward to this show each semester and the opportunity to see the final studio projects created by our graduating seniors in Art and Design,” said Mark Rigsby, assistant professor in Art and Design and museum coordinator.

For more information about this event or other events in the College of Arts and Letters, visithttp://artsandlettersnow.usm.edu.

