Forrest Co. fire destroys home

A Friday night house fire has destroyed a home in Forrest County.

Neighbors said the fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. on Fairlake Drive in Lake Estates subdivision.

Residents were out of town at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Members of the Hattiesburg Fire Rescue are still on scene, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

