RECIPE: Lemon Chicken Fettuccine

This recipe for lemon chicken fettuccine was designed by Diethood to be a fresh tasting, easy dinner.

Serves: Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

8-ounces (half of a 16-ounce bag) Fettuccine, cooked

3 tablespoons Pompeian Arbequina extra virgin olive oil

3 to 4 boneless chicken breast halves, cubed

salt and pepper, to taste

1 pint sweet grape tomatoes, halved

1 package (8-ounces) mushroom slices

¼ cup loosely packed fresh flat leaf parsley

For the Dressing

2 tablespoons Pompeian Arbequina extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

? teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper, to taste

grated parmesan cheese, optional

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add cubed chicken pieces.

Season with salt and pepper; cook until chicken is browned on all sides, stirring occasionally.

Add halved grape tomatoes, sliced mushrooms and parsley; frequently stirring, continue to cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Add cooked fettuccine to chicken mixture and cook until heated through, stirring frequently.

In a cup or a jar, combine olive oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper; shake it or stir it until thoroughly mixed.

Stir into pasta mixture.Remove from heat.

Taste for salt and pepper; adjust accordingly.

Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

Serve.

