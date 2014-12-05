On this day in history - December 5th, 1969

The four node network of the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, ARPANET, is successfully established. ARPANET was the grandfather of the Internet.ARPANET was one of the world's first networks to use packet switching and Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP). The engineers working on ARPANET designed machines called Interface Message Processors to help transmit packets of data across their network between the computers. People know IMP's as routers today.

The four original nodes of ARPANET were the University of California, Los Angeles; Stanford Research Institute; University of California, Santa Barbara and the University of Utah. The fledgling network eventually grew into a worldwide service with part of the connections split with parts of the U.S. military. File Transfer Protocol, a service used regularly today, was first implemented on ARPANET.

ARPANET was decommissioned on February 28th, 1990.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

