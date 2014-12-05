On this day in history - December 5th, 1969

The four original nodes of ARPANET were the University of California, Los Angeles; Stanford Research Institute; University of California, Santa Barbara and the University of Utah. The fledgling network eventually grew into a worldwide service with part of the connections split with parts of the U.S. military. File Transfer Protocol, a service used regularly today, was first implemented on ARPANET.
ARPANET was decommissioned on February 28th, 1990.
