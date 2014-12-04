On this day in history - December 4th, 1980

Led Zeppelin officially disbands. The band decided to call it quits after the death of drummer John Bonham.



On September 25th, 1980, an assistant picked Bonham up to take him to Bray Studios. On the way, Bonham asked to stop for breakfast. His "breakfast" consisted of four quadruple vodkas and a ham roll. Bonham drank even more at the studio. After the sessions ended, the band retired to guitarist Jimmy Page's house to rest, and after Bonham fell asleep he was moved to a bedroom and turned on his side. The next morning bassist John Paul Jones and a manager found Bonham dead. His cause of death was ruled accidental asphyxiation by vomit. No drugs were found in Bonham's system.



On this day in history, the band announced that "We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend, and the deep sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were."



Thus marked the studio end of one of rock's greatest bands. In 1995, Led Zeppelin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The song "Stairway to Heaven" is the highest selling piece of sheet music in history, selling over fifteen thousand copies a year with over three million sheets sold in total.



