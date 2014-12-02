Live coverage for GridIron Classic

There is a new way for the Pine Belt residents to watch the high school football state championships.The 2014 GridIron Classic Football Championships will be available live on the NFHS Network and WDAM's Bounce 7.3 channel.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association and PlayOn! Sports paired with NFHS to bring live coverage of the games.

The coverage will begin on Friday at 11 a.m. CDT, and the broadcast schedule is as follows:

Dec. 5, 11:00 a.m. Class 1A State Championship: St. Aloysius vs. Cathedral

Dec. 5, 3:00 p.m. Class 2A State Championship: Bassfield vs. Calhoun City

Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m. Class 6A State Championship: Oak Grove vs. South Panola

Dec. 6, 11:00 a.m. Class 3A State Championship: Collins vs. Charleston

Dec. 6, 3:00 p.m. Class 4A State Championship: St. Stanislaus vs. Noxubee County

Dec. 6, 7:00 p.m. Class 5A State Championship: Laurel vs. Oxford

Bounce 7.3 will be available on Comcast's channel 216, but Direct TV does not carry the channel. It will not be available on WDAM livestream.

