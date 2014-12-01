On this day in history - December 1st, 1955

Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.



Buses in the city used a segregated system with a sign indicating the "colored section." This sign was placed at the discretion of the bus driver, usually after the first few rows which were "reserved for white people." Parks sat just behind the sign in the "colored section," but the bus driver moved the sign backwards a few seats to allow several standing white passengers to sit. Parks refused to move, and when the bus driver told her he would call the police to arrest her, she said "You may do that."



She became a civil rights icon after refusing to give up her seat, and worked with Martin Luther King, Jr. to successfully boycott Montgomery's bus systems.



Rosa Parks passed away at the age of 92 in 2005.



