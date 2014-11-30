Upcoming movie releases: Dec. 5

There are several movies coming out on Dec. 5. Be sure to catch one of these this upcoming weekend.

1. The Pyramid (R)

According to IMDB.com, The Pyramid is about an archaeological team that attempts to unlock the secrets of a lost pyramid only to find themselves hunted by an insidious creature. Stars include Garsha Arriotos, Joseph Beddelem, Omar Benbrahim, and James Buckley.

2. Wild (R)

The Wild is a chronicle of one woman's 1,100-mile solo hike. She undertakes the journey as a way to recover from a recent catastrophe, according to IMDB.com. Stars include Reese Witherspoon, Michiel Huisman, Bady Hoffmann, and Laura Dern.

3. Pioneer (R)

This film is a conspiracy thriller set in the early 80's. Enormous oil and gas deposits are discovered in the North Sea and the authorities plan to send them ashore through a pipeline 500 meters below the surface of the ocean. Petter, a professional diver, takes on the mission, but suddenly loses sight of who is calling the shots, according to IMDB.com. Stars include Wes Bentley, Stephen Lang, Aksel Hennie, Stephanie Sigman.

4. Comet (R)

According to IMDB.com, Comet is set in a parallel universe, and bounces back and forth over the course of a unlikely, but perfectly paired couple's six-year relationship. Stars include Emmy Rossum, Justin Long, Eric Winter, and Lou Beatty Jr.

5. Life Partners (R)

Life Partners is about two co-dependent best friends and a man who comes between them, according to IMDB.com. Stars include Leighton Meester, Gillian Jacobs, Gabourney Sidibe, and Beth Dover.

