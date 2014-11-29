RECIPE: Chocolate-dipped peanut butter cookies

This recipe is from Silvia Emilia.

Ingredients:

4 semi-sweet chocolate baking squares, melted

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup roasted peanuts, finely chopped

1 egg

1/2 cup sugar

Preparation:

1. Melt the chocolate by heating it in a microwavable bowl on high for about 2 minutes (or until it's almost melted), stirring after 1 minute. Stir until the chocolate is completely melted.

2. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

3. Mix the peanut butter, egg and sugar until well blended. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

4. Roll the peanut butter mixture into 18 balls.

5. Place the balls about 2? apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten each ball, making a criss-cross pattern with a fork.

6. Bake for about 18-20 minutes (or until lightly browned), then cool for 5 minutes. Remove the cookies from the cookie sheet to a wire rack and cool completely.

7. Dip the end of each cookie into melted chocolate, shaking off the excess. Then dip into the chopped peanuts.

8. Place the cookies on parchment or wax paper which has been placed on the cookie sheet.

9. Refrigerate until the chocolate hardens, then serve.