VIDEO: Magical Octopus - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Magical Octopus

File Photo File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Anything you can do, this octopus could probably do better. 

This little guy watches how someone screws the lid to a jar on, and can undo it. 

However, there is a trick to it. Watch the video by Beata Svengt to see what happens. 

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly