WCU School of Music presents White Christmas

This is a news release from William Carey University

The William Carey University School of Music/Indigo Productions will present Irving Berlin's White Christmas during December at both the Hattiesburg campus and at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs.

The show will run December 11-12 at 7 p.m. and December 13 at 2 p.m. at Smith Auditorium on the WCU Hattiesburg campus and at the O'Keefe Center at 7 p.m. on December 15-16.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas tells the story of a troupe of former soldiers trying to help their former World War II commander who has fallen on hard times in 1950s Vermont. The show is the Broadway version of the famous 1954 film.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wmcarey.edu/indigoproductions or contact the School of Music at (601) 318-6175 or by email at jgodshaw@wmcarey.edu. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for military personnel, $10 per ticket for groups of 10 or more, $5 for students with identification card and $5 for children age 10 and under.

