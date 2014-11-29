Boil water notice issued for Richton

A boil water notice has been issued by Northeast Perry County Utility Association in Richton.

The notice includes north of Highway 15 Plant, Highway 15 North, Brown Cemetery Road, Pinderosa Road, County Line Road, Alma Edwards Road, and John Thompson Road.

According to association officials, water samples will be sent off on Monday, and the results will be back by Friday.

