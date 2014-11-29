VIDEO: Jumping more than the moon - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Jumping more than the moon

File Photo File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

You've seen a horse do riding tricks, but have you seen what Gary the cow can do? 

Saturday's Youtube video is by Isigary. In the video, She rides her cow Gary like he was a horse. 

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly