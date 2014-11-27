VIDEO: Bunny eating berries - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Bunny eating berries

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

 We've heard that there is something special about a bunny eating a raspberry. Joey recorded his bunny, Lottie, eating a few. 

Watch the video and tell us what you think!

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly