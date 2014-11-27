RECIPE: Creamy broccoli, chicken, shells and cheese

A meal the whole family can agree on can be hard to come by, but this one definitely makes the cut, according to Cooking Classy. This super simple meal can be whipped up in no time.

Ingredients:

9 oz large shell pasta, dry (3 1/4 cups)

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded into small bites size pieces

12 oz broccoli florets, diced into small bite size pieces (4 1/2 cups once diced)

2 1/2 Tbsp butter1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups low-fat milk

6 oz 2% reduced fat sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (1 1/2 cups)

*1 oz parmesan cheese, finely shredded (1/3 cup)

Directions

Boil pasta according to directions listed on package adding broccoli during last 3 - 4 minutes of boiling, drain well (reserve 1/4 cup pasta water, just in case you want to thin pasta sauce).

Meanwhile, in a pot melt butter over medium heat then stir in flour. Cook mixture stirring constantly for 1 minute.

While whisking vigorously, slowly add in milk, then season with onion powder, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste.

Increase heat to medium-high, cook mixture, stirring constantly until it boils and thickens. Remove from heat, allow to cool for 1 minute then add in cheddar and parmesan cheese and stir until melted.

Add drained pasta and broccoli and chicken and toss to evenly coat.

As it sits it will thicken, you can thin it with a few tbsp pasta water if desired.

*If you want a stronger cheddar cheese flavor you can use 8 oz.