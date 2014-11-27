RECIPE: Cookies and Cream Cookies

The Butter With a Side of Bread crew might be one of your favorite blogs after this yummy treat! Cookies & Cream Cookies are super easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 (4.2 oz) pkg Oreo Cookies & Cream pudding mix

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup white chocolate chips

15 Oreo cookies, coarsely crushed (you want big chunks!)

Directions:

Cream the butter and sugars. Add the pudding mix and mix until well blended. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix well. Add the flour and baking soda and continue mixing. Stir in the white chocolate chips and Oreo cookie chunks. Drop cookies by rounded teaspoonfuls (I use a cookie scoop) onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes at 350. Enjoy!

