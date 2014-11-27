On this day in history - November 27th, 1996

Slingblade premieres in theaters. Billy Bob Thorton wrote, directed and starred in the film about a mentally disabled man named Karl Childers.



Childers begins the film in a mental home because he killed his mother and her lover with a sling blade, which he calls a "kaiser blade." Childers is released and sent back to Arkansas where me meets a family he befriends. Dwight Yoakam, John Ritter and Robert Duvall also star.



The character of Karl Childers is now a cult icon; impressions of his voice are used in commercials and radio shows and spots across the country.



Slingblade won the Academy Award for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.



