November 26, Wednesday evening forecast

Happy Thanksgiving eve! Tonight will be calm after all of the wind today. Just in case you had a clean yard and few leaves left on the tree, Mother Nature is making things a bit more difficult.



Tomorrow it will be cool and clear. A great day to play some two-hand touch outside or just relax inside watching a good game. Afternoon highs around 60.



Black Friday shoppers will be a bit chilly in the morning with temps around 35 but we will bounce back into the mid 60s by afternoon.