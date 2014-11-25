November 25, Tuesday evening forecast

The clouds will do their best to hold on this afternoon and evening. Because of that, the chilly weather will continue.



In fact, the chilly weather continues into tomorrow and Thanksgiving, too. Afternoon highs tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky – with a bit of a breeze - will only tag the mid 60s.





Thanksgiving, we will likely be stuck in the 50s as the winds ease back and shift back to the north.





