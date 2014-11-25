On this day in history - November 25th, 1915

Albert Einstein takes his field equations for general relativity to the Prussian Academy of Sciences.



Even Sir Isaac Newton, the founder of the universal law of gravitation, could not understand some of the effects of gravity like "unpredictability" with the orbit of Mercury. Einstein pioneered new concepts like spacetime, gravitational time dilation, gravitational lensing and gravitational waves with general relativity.



Much of the basis of understanding of black holes, points in space so dense that their gravity is so strong that not even light can escape, comes from relativity. Astrophysicists theorize that supermassive black holes lie at the center of most galaxies including our own.



The attached artist's impression from NASA shows the Cassini space probe testing relativity: the influence the mass of the Sun on our Solar System's spacetime causes a delay in radio transmissions between the probe and Earth.



