University Libraries to host OpenCon Satellite Event Nov. 24

University Libraries at The University of Southern Mississippi will host an OpenCon 2014 satellite event for the student and early career researcher conference on Open Access, Open Education and Open Data, Monday, Nov. 24 from 4-5 p.m. in Cook Library room 123 on the Hattiesburg campus.

OpenCon 2014 aims to build on the momentum that began during the events that took place during October's Open Access week. Southern Miss' OpenCon 2014 satellite event will feature a lecture recorded at the main OpenCon 2014 Conference and then an open discussion around the session's topics. OpenCon 2014 is organized by the Right to Research Coalition, SPARC (The Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition) and an Organizing Committee of students and early career researchers from around the world.

Find out more about OpenCon2014 at http://opencon2014.org/mississippi. For details contact Tracy Englert at 601.266.6396 or Tracy.Englert@usm.edu.

