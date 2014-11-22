JCJC blood drive set for Dec. 3

Jones County Junior College will hold its next Blood Drive Wednesday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the P.E. Building on the JCJC campus.

The Jones County Cattlemen will be on campus grilling hamburgers for all donors. In addition to a burger, donors will also receive a Christmas t-shirt.

The goal for this blood drive is 90 donors with 105 products including 15 double reds.

“We really push for donors during the holidays,” said Beverly Clark, United Blood Services donor representative. “The holidays are a time when we're rushing around to prepare for family and events this time of year, but patient needs are 24/7. This blood drive will ensure our patients' needs will be met.”

Faculty, staff, students and members of the community are invited to participate in thisdrive. To avoid waiting in lines, make an appointment online at www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code: JCJC) or call Fawn Blackledge at 601-477-4245, Donna Bass at 601-477-4066 or Deborah Cheeks at 601-477-2416.

A health history must be completed by every donor on the day they donate blood. This health history can be completed online on that same day by going to www.UnitedBloodServices.organd click on the Health History button on the left side of the home page.