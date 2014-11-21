Christian Services is providing a free Thanksgiving dinner - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Christian Services is providing a free Thanksgiving dinner

File Photo File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -  The Hattiesburg Christian Services Center is offering a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 301 East Second St.

There will be turkey, dressing and all the trimmings.

For any questions about the event, please call Christian Services, INC. at 601-582-5683. 

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly