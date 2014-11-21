Christian Services is providing a free Thanksgiving dinner

The Hattiesburg Christian Services Center is offering a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday.The event will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 301 East Second St.There will be turkey, dressing and all the trimmings.For any questions about the event, please call Christian Services, INC. at 601-582-5683.

