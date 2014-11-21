VIDEO: Trouble comes in twos - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Trouble comes in twos

File Photo File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

 Do you know what your animals are doing when you leave home? 

These troubled two don't like being locked up while the parents are out. 

See what they do while they are home alone! 

This video was submitted to Youtube by G4BreakingNews.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly