November 21, Friday evening forecast

Tonight we will continue with the pleasant weather. Tomorrow, we will be mostly cloudy with highs around 70 again. We are anticipating a few hit and miss storms possible, but widespread thunderstorms and severe weather should hold off until after 8pm.In fact, the latest trends suggest that Sunday we will wake up to widely scattered storms, some could be severe. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated weak tornadoes.

Things will clear out into the afternoon highs in the mid 70s.



