Shop Petal First campaign kicks off

If you want to get a leg-up on your Black Friday shopping, the city of Petal has some deals for you.The Friendly City kicked off its annual “Shop Petal First” campaign on Thursday. The event will last until Saturday, and is sponsored by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.According to Petal Mayor, Hal Marx, the increase in sales tax from Shop Petal First allows the city to purchase new fire trucks, pave roads and give raises to the city's police and firefighters.“It's good for our local businesses, we want them to prosper but it's also good for the city because we get the tax from that and we're able to use that locally to benefit our citizens.” said Marx. “I was just looking at some numbers and over the last four or five years, our sales taxes have steadily grown each year we've seen these increases and I think a lot of that is because of the publicity about Shop Petal First.”There will be door prizes given away during this three day shopping spree, and also a chance for one lucky shopper to win $500. This is the city's 13annual Shop Petal First.





