Upcoming movie releases for Nov. 26: Penguins of Madagascar, Horrible Bosses 2

This week there are two new movies hitting the big-screen on Nov. 26: The Penguins of Madagascar and Horrible Bosses 2.

The Penguins of Madagascar has been rated PG for mild action and some rude humor.

According to ComingSoon.net, in The Penguins of Madagascar you will discover the secrets of the greatest and most hilarious covert birds in the global espionage biz: Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private. These penguins join forces with a chic undercover organization, The North Wind. These boys work together to stop the evil Dr. Octavius Brine from destroying the world as we know it.

Horrible Bosses 2 has been rated R.

Nick, Dale and Kurt are fed up with answering to the no-good higher-ups, according to Cinema Blend. Now, the threesome want to start their own business, but a sneaky investor is lurking around the corner. In order to get back at the investor for tricking them, the men decide to kidnap his son for random.

