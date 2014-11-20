JCJC’s art gallery features JCJC artists

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Two Jones County Junior College employees of the art department are the featured artists this month. Ceramics and art instructor, Melanie Eubanks and Eula Bass Lewis Gallery manager, Amy Walters will have their artwork on display in JCJC's Eula Bass Lewis art gallery from November 11, through December 10, 2014. The public is welcome to view the artwork on display at no charge.

Eubanks' pottery usually has a theme and is always practical or functional. Since her first discovery of playing in the red clay, forming animal sculptures at her grandparent's home in Mize, Eubanks' work has predominantly focused on ceramic creations. In this show, Eubanks shares her interest in the history of ceramics.

“I take a lot of inspiration from the ceramic work of the Minoan civilization that pre-dates the ancient Greeks. Part of my interest in their work is the way they decorate their volumetric forms,” said Eubanks.

Her designs include painting inside the bowls and adding objects on the various pieces of clay art. Eubanks said she enjoys the simplicity and the connection to humanity's origins that creating with clay offers in this technological age.

“Making objects with clay seems like a contrast to the digital age in which we live. Like many people I know, I embrace this age of technology and all that it has to offer as it quickly and dramatically reshapes the way we live our lives. At the same time, I find a real connection to my humanness through making and using handmade objects,” said Eubanks.

Her formal introduction to ceramics happened at the University of Southern Mississippi. She began teaching at JCJC in 1994 teaching ceramics, drawing and art history. She and her husband, who is also a ceramic artist, share a studio.

Walters' artwork focuses mostly on the vibrant use of colors in her paintings. She uses thick layers of paint to give texture with figures, creating a scene or a story on the canvas.

“Viewers can use their own imagination to add to that story on the canvas which is fun! There are several musical themed paintings in this show because that has always been a favorite of mine, as well as the audience,” said Walters.

The JCJC graduate studied art at the University of Mississippi with an emphasis on painting. For more information about the JCJC art show contact the gallery at 601-477-4148 or visit the gallery which is normally open Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The gallery is closed for lunch daily from 11:30 until noon.

