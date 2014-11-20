Guitar Festival students get inspiration from Russian International Guitar competition winner

The Guitar Foundation of America's International competition winner and Russian musician, Anton Baranov served as the featured guest artist and gave students' performance tips at Jones County Junior College's eighth annual Guitar Festival. Baranov spent a couple of hours before his performance instructing several students on techniques that will enhance their performance and skill. JCJC sophomore, Bryce Kinzer said he appreciated the international prize winning guitarists suggestions.

“I understood what he was saying but I was having difficulty executing. I wish I could do more or have more time with him but I'm glad to be here and get his advice,” said the Gautier native who's majoring in music. Kinzer also plays the French horn but started playing guitar in Junior High.

Baranov showed the students receiving the “Master Class” or personal instruction specific ways to improve their guitar performance. Joining them on his guitar, he hoped to demonstrate and ensure the occasional language barrier clearly communicated his suggestions with the six guitar students.

“It is indeed a special occasion when we host events such as this at JCJC because it doesn't limit exposure only to those participating, but the festival is an opportunity for all our students across campus to have access to world class performances and a unique sharing of knowledge,” said JCJC guitar instructor and festival coordinator at JCJC, Dr. Michael Boyd. “We were thrilled to not only have Mr. Baranov fresh off his Carnegie Hall debut come and share his talent and expertise with our community, but it is also wonderful to bring guitarists throughout the region together.”

Dr. Boyd said he and the college look forward to expanding the festival events through a continued and fruitful collaboration with the Mississippi Guitar Alliance and the Guitar Foundation of America. Another aspect of the festival included a competition for beginners through advanced guitarists. The winners of the competition include: Jason Shereck & Danny Torres from William Carey University who swept the beginner level competition. Jeremy Waldrip from Germantown High School took first place and Josh Glenn from USM placed second in the Intermediate level. Advanced level guitarists, Marco Villa from Florida State earned first place with Andrew Angelle from USM taking second place. Leo Moreira from USM placed third and Max Zuniga from Lone Star Community College in Houston, Texas came in fourth place.

College and high school students and faculty from at least a dozen schools throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas attended the two day festival. For more information about the Guitar Festival contact Dr. Michael Boyd at mike.boyd@jcjc.edu or by calling the JCJC Fine Arts department at 601-477-4094.