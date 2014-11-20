RECIPE: Parmesan Baked Chicken Nuggets - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

RECIPE: Parmesan Baked Chicken Nuggets

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -  Are you looking to spicy up your usual dinning habits? Try this recipe for Parmesan baked chicken nuggets from Rasa Malaysia. 

Serves 4. Prep Time: 20 minutes. Bake Time: 12-14 minutes.

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, (approximately 1 pound)
1 1/4 cup panko (bread crumbs)
1/3 cup grated Parmesan
1/4 teaspoon coarse salt
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs, lightly beaten cooking spray

Spicy Ketchup Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons Sriracha or any spicy chili sauce
2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients for the Spicy Ketchup Dipping Sauce and chill.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut the chicken into 1.5-2 inches pieces. Set on a dish.

Spread panko in a thin layer on rimmed baking sheet and bake for 5-7 minutes, until golden brown. Transfer the panko to a shallow dish and mix in the Parmesan and coarse salt. Drizzle the oil and mix well. Set out the flour and eggs in separate dishes. Increase the oven temperature to 450°F. Place a wire rack on the baking sheet, lightly coat with cooking spray.

In small batches, coat the chicken in flour, shaking off any excess, dip in egg, and lastly coat well with panko. Transfer to the rack. Bake the chicken until desired tenderness, about 12-14 minutes, turning when halfway through. Serve nuggets with the Spicy Ketchup Dipping Sauce.


