RECIPE: Oreo Fudge - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

RECIPE: Oreo Fudge

RECIPE: Oreo Fudge

Oreo Fudge. Photo by Buns in My Oven Oreo Fudge. Photo by Buns in My Oven
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -  The holiday's are approaching, and everyone is looking for the perfect treat to bring to a gathering. Step outside the box this year with Oreo Fudge by Buns in My Oven. This is just the treat to make you the holiday favorite! 

Ingredients:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
4 cups confectioners' sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
15 ounces white chocolate, chopped
15 Oreo cookies, broken into chunks

Directions:

In the bowl of your mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth and no lumps remain.
In the top of a double boiler (or just a glass bowl set over a pot) over lightly simmering water, heat white chocolate, stirring until melted and smooth.
Stir the melted white chocolate and 3/4 of the Oreo cookies into the cream cheese mixture.
Spread into a parchment lined 8x8 baking dish. Press the remaining cookies into the top of the fudge to make it look pretty.
Chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours before cutting.
Cut into 1-inch squares (or smaller - this stuff is rich!) and serve!

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly