RECIPE: Oreo Fudge

The holiday's are approaching, and everyone is looking for the perfect treat to bring to a gathering. Step outside the box this year with Oreo Fudge by Buns in My Oven. This is just the treat to make you the holiday favorite!Ingredients:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature4 cups confectioners' sugar1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract15 ounces white chocolate, chopped15 Oreo cookies, broken into chunks

:

Directions

In the bowl of your mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth and no lumps remain.In the top of a double boiler (or just a glass bowl set over a pot) over lightly simmering water, heat white chocolate, stirring until melted and smooth.Stir the melted white chocolate and 3/4 of the Oreo cookies into the cream cheese mixture.Spread into a parchment lined 8x8 baking dish. Press the remaining cookies into the top of the fudge to make it look pretty.Chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours before cutting.Cut into 1-inch squares (or smaller - this stuff is rich!) and serve!

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.