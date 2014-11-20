On this day in history - November 20th, 1985

Microsoft releases Windows 1.0.

Version 1.0 was essentially an extension of MS-DOS, representing an early attempt at the graphical user interfaces people are familiar with today. Windows could not appear on top of each other; all windows were tiled along the screen. Windows 1.0 shipped with classic programs still used like Notepad, Paint and Calculator.



Microsoft officially supported Windows 1.0 until 2001, longer than any other operating system it produced.



Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

