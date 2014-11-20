November 19, Wednesday evening forecast

Good evening, everyone! Apologies for such a late post. I wanted to get the latest information to pass along ot everyone regarding this weekend's weather.

But first thing is first - tomorrow and Friday. For tomorrow, we will wake up in the 30s and settle in the mid 60s in the afternoon. We will see a few more clouds, but no threat for any rain. For Friday, a few more clouds will start to build into the area but still no chance for rain. A few of our western counties may see a stray shower, but that would be about it. Again, highs will be in the 60s.

The latest on this weekend...

Saturday we start to see the influence of our next weather-maker. It will be a mostly cloudy day with a few isolated storms in the afternoon mainly across our western counties. If storms do develop, they will have the possibility of turning severe. Right now, it looks like any storms would likely develop after 6pm.

Storms will increase in intensity and coverage from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging wind, and a few isolated tornadoes. It is still too early to give specifics on timing or coverage, but the entire area has a chance to see storms between late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

This forecast is likely to change in the coming days. As we get through Thursday and into Friday we will have access to our short-range models that do a much better job handling severe weather. Please check back for updates or follow us on facebook at twitter.