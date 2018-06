November 18, Tuesday evening forecast

One more night of cold air, then we are back into more seasonal conditions – for now.



Tomorrow you'll likely wake up around 25 or 30 degrees. It'll be might cold for the kids. Then we'll bounce back into the 50s in the afternoon.



Thursday, a few clouds will start to pop up as we top out around 65. Friday a few more clouds then this weekend could get messy with a chance for showers and storms – some severe - with highs in the 70s