Joe's Viewpoint: Get Your Flu Shot

Here we are getting ready for Holiday Season which also means getting ready to battle another flu season. Typically, seasonal flu begins in October and peaks sometime between January and February. According to the CDC, the flu season peaked in December last year, bringing with it miserable holidays for those that weren't so lucky.

Now is the time to arm yourself against the flu, by taking a few minutes to stop and get a flu vaccination. Protecting yourself means protecting those around you. Those who may be more vulnerable to having serious complications from the flu include children, the elderly and those with a weakened immune system. We all come in contact with people that fall in those categories every single day.

The notion that the flu shot can “give” you the flu is not accurate. While you can still get the flu even after having the flu shot, you're more likely to have a milder case.

For information on getting the flu shot, contact your local health clinic or family doctor. The old saying, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” couldn't be truer when it comes to the flu. Just ask anyone who's ever suffered from it.

