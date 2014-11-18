On this day in history - November 18th, 1928

Mickey and Minnie Mouse make their first appearance in "Steamboat Willie."
"Steamboat Willie" wasn't the first cartoon featuring Mickey Mouse; it was actually the third, but it was the first one to get a theatrical release. It's also the first cartoon to use synchronized sound.
Disney traditionally celebrates November 18th as Mickey Mouse's birthday.
Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.
2362 U.S. Hwy 11 Moselle
Moselle, MS 39459
(800) 844-9326
publicfile@wdam.com
(601) 544-4730EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.