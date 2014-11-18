On this day in history - November 18th, 1928 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

On this day in history - November 18th, 1928

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Mickey and Minnie Mouse make their first appearance in "Steamboat Willie."

"Steamboat Willie" wasn't the first cartoon featuring Mickey Mouse; it was actually the third, but it was the first one to get a theatrical release. It's also the first cartoon to use synchronized sound.

Disney traditionally celebrates November 18th as Mickey Mouse's birthday.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly