VIDEO: Donut Selfie - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Donut Selfie

VIDEO: Donut Selfie

File Photo File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Do you know how to take a donut selfie? YouTube user Karenxcheng does it like a pro! 
Watch her video here.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly