VIDEO: For the first time

Kai is a 4-year-old girl suffering from severe hearing loss. In this video, Kai is able to hear her own voice and the voices of her parents for the very first time.

She was born with 50 percent hearing loss in one year and 65 percent in the other. Accoring to Chantile Wells, the sounds that Kai could here before her first hearing aids was similar to the sounds you might hear under water.

Wells said the change has been remarkable and Kai's family feels blessed to be able to share their happiness with others.

