National Day, Nov. 16 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

National Day, Nov. 16

File Photo File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

 The national day for Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day and National Button Day. 

To read more about National Fast Food Day, click here

To read more about National Button Day, click here

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly