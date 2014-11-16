JCJC sophomore music student, Harlan Mapp performs

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College sophomore music student, Harlan Mapp of Hattiesburg invites the public to hear his last performance on the saxophone before graduation. This final performance by Mapp on Monday, November 17, at 7 p.m. in the JCJC chapel will include the musical works by Paul Creston and George Frideric Handel.

As a member of the JCJC saxophone quintet, Mapp will join the group as it rounds out the program with a set of Renaissance pieces, Fats Waller's “Ain't Misbehavin',” and Anders Edenroth's “Bumblebee,” arranged by Harlan Mapp.

The recital is free and open to the public and is part of Mapp's music degree requirements for JCJC.

