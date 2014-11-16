“A Jingle Jazz Christmas” with Toys for Tots at JCJC

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

The Jones County Junior College Fine Arts Department is inviting the public to start the holidays with, “A Jingle Jazz Christmas,” featuring the JC Jazz Band and JC Voices. The evening of jazzy Christmas tunes will be Thursday, December 4, at 7 p.m. in the Bobby Shows Exhibit Hall in the Ronald E. Whitehead Advanced Technology Center, located in the Howard Technology Park in Ellisville. There's one twist to this holiday gathering, the students and faculty in the JCJC Fine Arts Department request that you bring one new unwrapped toy for the “Toys for Tots” program as your admission to the concert. Toys, including sports equipment, board games and plush animals will be given to a child in our area this Christmas.

“We are thrilled to partner with the local branch of the Marine Reserves to support Toys for Tots. Many of our students are on scholarship and they look forward to performances like this one where they can give back to the community and showcase their talent,” said Dr. Susan Smith, JCJC Fine Arts Department Chair.

In return for your donation, Jones music students will provide an evening of beautiful holiday favorites like, “O Holy Night,” “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” and big band Christmas favorites performed by JC Jazz, under the direction of Jeff Brown. The audience will also be serenaded by the JCJC select vocal ensemble, JC Voices, under the direction of Dr. Susan Smith and accompanied by Dr. Victoria Johnson. JC Voices will sing several selections with JC Jazz, including “Gettin' in the Mood for Christmas,” and the classic, “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The ensemble will also share popular tunes like the sentimental theme from A Charlie Brown Christmas, “Christmas Time is Here,” as well as an arrangement of “The Man with a Bag and Santa Baby,” along with several cherished sacred selections.

The Toys for Tots program started in 1947 with Colonel William L. Hendricks whose vision to provide needy children with toys at Christmas started with one doll, handmade by his wife, and now serves all 50 states with millions in toys and monetary donations collected each year. For more information, call the Fine Arts office at 601-477-4094 or follow JCJC Fine Arts on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.