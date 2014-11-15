On this day in history - November 15th, 1971

Intel releases the world's first single-chip microprocessor for commercial use, the C4004.



An ad in Electronic News introduced the C4004 as "...a new era in integrated electronics." The C4004 used new (at the time) silicon technology that allowed the combination of CPU, ROM, RAM and a shift register into one small chip.



The C4004 was eventually superseded, but was the beginning of Intel's major stake in the microprocessor market.



