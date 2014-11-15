River Sweeps Delta

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College





Pearl River Community College's women's and men's basketball squads remain unbeaten after sweeping MACJC non-division rival Mississippi Delta here Thursday in M.R. White Coliseum.

The Lady Wildcats pulled out a hard-fought 60-57 victory to improve to 2-0 overall, while the 4-0 Wildcats rallied late for a 55-52 win and hand the visiting Trojans their first loss of 2014. MDCC's women dropped to 1-3, while its men are 3-1.

In the women's game, PRCC jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first five minutes, but the Lady Trojans responded with an impressive 9-0 run. The Lady Wildcats retaliated with an identical 9-zip surge to build its lead to 21-9 --- their largest of the game --- at the 7:40 mark of the first half. Delta's 18-8 scoring advantage over the next six minutes --- capped by Tarameisha Young's three pointer --- trimmed Pearl River's lead back down to two points before Vamikka Smith out of Murphy High in Mobile, Ala., and Asia Thibodeaux of West Harrison High hit baskets to end the first-half scoring with the Lady Wildcats on top 33-27.

The River opened the second half with back-to-back buckets to rebuild its lead to double digits, but Delta answered with an 18-7 scoring run to take its first lead of the contest. Kenya Arnold scored off a PRCC turnover to make it 45-44 MDCC with 9:28 left, but Pearl River fought back to go up by one at the 8:05 mark and maintained its edge until the Lady Trojans managed to knot things up at 54-54 off a basket by Antonique McGee with 4:05 left.

Smith's basket a minute later put the Lady Wildcats on top for good, kicking off a 6-3 game-winning run.

Niya Head led Mississippi Delta with a game-high 14 points, while Kanya Arnold added 11, Takyla Dukes, McKinnon Steen, and Young, six each, Racquel Harper and Aqueshia Kimble (five steals), five each, and Destiny Monix and Mary Washington, two each.

Essence Pulliam of Forest Hill High in Jackson paced the Lady Wildcats with 13 points, while Smith scored 10 and hauled in a game-high 10 boards. Iesha Dixon of Hinds AHS scored nine, Akayla Powell of South Pike High eight (two treys), Shaniqua Magee of Collins High six (four rebounds, four steals), Tamera Williams of Hinds AHS four, Ka'Nosha Fairley of Pascagoula High, An'Dreka Harper of Forest High, and Thibodeaux, three a piece, and Danielle Street of Greene County High one.

Pearl River hit 28.6 percent (20 of 70) from the field to Delta's 43.8 percent (21 of 48), while the Lady Wildcats were three of 13 (23.1 percent) from three-point range to the Lady Trojans' two-of-13 (15.4 percent) effort. At the foul line, PRCC was 17 of 26 (65,4 percent), while MDCC was 13 of 18 (72.2 percent).

The River committed 11 turnovers to Mississippi Delta's 12.

In the men's game, Pearl River managed its first double digit lead at 20-10 with 5:31 left before the intermission and managed to build a 13-point advantage just over two minutes later when Darral Willis out of Madison Memorial High in Madison, Wis., sank a foul shot to make it 25-12 PRCC.

MDCC's Jaylen Ford swished a trey in the final seconds to cut the Wildcats lead to 27-18 at the half.

The Trojans opened the second half with an 18-8 scoring run to go up 36-35 with 11:41 left off a put back with Travon Harper. From that point, there were two stalemates and three lead exchanges before Cortez Mitchell out of Callaway High in Jackson hit his only three of the game with 1:40 remaining to give The River the lead for good.

Mitchell followed with another basket off a steal and a pair of free throws to build the Wildcats lead to 53-48 with just under a minute left before scoring PRCC's final bucket with 26 seconds remaining.

Darius Dukes led Mississippi Delta with 12 points (two treys, four rebounds), while Harper scored 10 (11 rebounds), Ondarious Hamlin eight (nine rebounds), Ford and Octavious Stimage (two treys), six each, Joshua Madison and Tyrone McNeese, three each, and Zamarius Griffen (five rebounds, five assists) and Andarius Miles, two each.

Malik Clements out of Madison West High in Madison, Wis., paced Pearl River with a game-high 19 points (six rebounds), while Mitchell had 16 (four rebounds, three assists), Laderrick Scott of Forest High six and a game-high 12 boards, Willis five (seven rebounds), John Cornish of Olive Branch High four (four rebounds), Quartez Scott out of Provine High in Jackson three, and Kyaris Body, another Provine product, two.

Pearl River hit 36 percent (18 of 50) from the field to Delta's 29 percent (18 of 62), while the Wildcats were three of 10 (30 percent) from three-point range to the Trojans' six-of-24 (25 percent) effort. At the foul line, PRCC was 16 of 27 (59.3 percent), while MDCC was 10 of 14 (71.4 percent).

The River led on the boards with 45 rebounds (13 offensive, 32 defensive) to Mississippi Delta's 39 (14 offensive, 25 defensive), while PRCC committed 18 turnovers to MDCC's 16.

Pearl River and Miss. Delta eye women and men's rematches Thursday, Jan. 8, in Moorhead with game times at 5 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (men).

The PRCC women and men return to action Monday when MACJC non-division rival Holmes visits for 5 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (men) games in M.R. White Coliseum. Pearl River's men's team travels to Baton Rouge CC Thursday, Nov. 20, for a 6:30 p.m. contest, while its women play host to the Spring Hill (Ala.) junior varsity squad the same night in a 6 p.m. match up.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.