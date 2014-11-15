National Day: Nov. 15 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

National Day: Nov. 15

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

 Today is National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day!

The holiday's are quickly approaching, so now is the perfect time to make room in your refrigerator for your Thanksgiving turkey.

