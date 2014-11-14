Self-image goes beyond the reflection

Self-image can be brilliantly attractive, and devastating cruel all in one swing of the pendulum.In the short film “Plastic” by Sandy Widyanata, a young girl is getting ready to go on a first date. Naturally she sees her flaws, but the realization of what she finds beyond the mirror is an idea that has been long forgotten in the beauty department: reality.“Plastic” has been nominated, and won various awards, including the 2010 Australian Effects and Animation Festival, the 2009 Visual Effects Society Award, and the 2008 Best Short Sharp Short, In The Ben Festival.This film was made at the Australian Film Television and Radio School.

