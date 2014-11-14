The Most Beautiful Thing: Inspiration through diversity - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

The Most Beautiful Thing: Inspiration through diversity

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -  “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen, heard, or even touched, they must be felt with the heat,” the resounded theme to ‘The Most Beautiful Thing'.

This short film was published on May 15, 2012 and later became the winner of the LACHSA 2012 Moon Dance Best Film Award, and Best Actor Award.

‘The Most Beautiful Thing' tells the story of the unpredictability that is life, and power to fate to pull two people together. Even through diversities and struggles, we are wired to ban together with one another.  Actors Nick Lopez and Analiza Gutierrez co-star in this film to bring life to the screen, and hope to the hearts of viewers.

‘The Most Beautiful Thing' was written, directed and edited by Cameron Covell. 

