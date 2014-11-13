New Hunger Games opens in theaters on Nov. 21

The Hunger Game's fans are in for a treat on Friday. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 film opens in theaters on Nov. 21. Katniss Everdeen has survived the Hunger Games twice, but even though she has made it through the arena, she still isn't safe.

Now she is fighting alongside a nation moved by her courage in the last Games.

As she works to fight back against the control of the Capital, she realizes that life in outside of District 12 isn't what she imagined. Under the leadership of President Coin and the advice of her trusted friends Katniss works to try and rescue Peeta from the grasp of President Snow.

This film was directed by Francis Lawrence. The main stars are Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, and Woody Harrelson.

The film has been rated PG-13.

To see the official movie trailer, click here.